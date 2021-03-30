Garage fire at apartment complex prompts evacuations

A garage fire at a Canyon Country apartment complex prompted evacuations Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The incident was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. on the 18200 block of Sierra Highway, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Firefighters arriving to the scene reported a two-story apartment complex with smoke and flames coming from the garage, Lopez said.

The blaze was quickly extinguished by firefighters, added spokesman Henry Narvaez.

An ambulance was automatically dispatched to the scene for reports of one patient possibly injured, which had yet to be confirmed as of 3:55 p.m., per Narvaez.

While evacuations of the complex were underway, sheriff’s officials advised residents to stay clear of the area as fire crews work to maintain the fire.