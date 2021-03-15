Fatal crash on wet roads of Highway 126

A fatal traffic collision and slick, wet roads on Highway 126 slowed traffic Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash on eastbound Highway 126, east of Piru, near Center Street, around 5:20 a.m., according to CHP Moorpark officials.

The incident was reportedly a head-on crash involving two trucks and resulted in a fatality and the closure of all eastbound lanes for at least two hours, per Caltrans and CHP.

CHP officers reported moderate rain and very slick roads at the scene, asking drivers to use caution and expect delays for several hours, with lanes reopened by 10:45 a.m., per reports.