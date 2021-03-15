Fatal crash on wet roads of Highway 126

California Highway Patrol officers respond to a fatality on Highway 126, east of Piru, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Courtesy of CHP Moorpark
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A fatal traffic collision and slick, wet roads on Highway 126 slowed traffic Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash on eastbound Highway 126, east of Piru, near Center Street, around 5:20 a.m., according to CHP Moorpark officials.  

The incident was reportedly a head-on crash involving two trucks and resulted in a fatality and the closure of all eastbound lanes for at least two hours, per Caltrans and CHP. 

CHP officers reported moderate rain and very slick roads at the scene, asking drivers to use caution and expect delays for several hours, with lanes reopened by 10:45 a.m., per reports.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS