Firefighters knock down early-morning house fire in Valencia

Firefighters battle a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning. 

The call came out shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the 25500 block of Via Brava in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez. 

Firefighters battle a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

Units arriving on the scene found flames and smoke showing from one room in a single-family residence, Lopez said. 

Firefighters battle a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

Not even 10 minutes later, firefighters called knock down of the blaze, preventing it from spreading into other areas of the house, Lopez added. 

One woman was transported to the hospital following the incident for unknown reasons. 

A woman is transported to the hospital as firefighters battle a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal
Firefighters battle a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal
Firefighters battle a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS