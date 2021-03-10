Firefighters knock down early-morning house fire in Valencia

Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The call came out shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the 25500 block of Via Brava in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Firefighters battle a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

Units arriving on the scene found flames and smoke showing from one room in a single-family residence, Lopez said.

Not even 10 minutes later, firefighters called knock down of the blaze, preventing it from spreading into other areas of the house, Lopez added.

One woman was transported to the hospital following the incident for unknown reasons.

