Garcia tours Henry Mayo vaccine clinic

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, toured the vaccination clinic at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday to see how the clinic operates and take questions from health care workers.

Garcia expressed optimism as hospital officials said the clinic has the capacity to administer approximately 600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine daily, totaling to more than 27,000 doses since the hospital began its inoculation efforts in December.

“It’s great to see the effort that’s being made here,” Garcia said. “Everything looks like it’s running smoothly and is very organized. It’s really a pleasure to see (health care) workers work hard to get as many vaccines as they can out there.”

While walking through the clinic, Garcia asked if the hospital had an effort to combat vaccine hesitancy or answer questions regarding vaccine ingredients, to which hospital officials responded saying the clinic organizers were always available to answer questions.

Before ending the walk-through, Garcia had a question-and-answer session for health care workers to voice their concerns and it gave Garcia a chance to hear health care workers’ needs.