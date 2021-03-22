How the Gaming Industry Helps Beginner Bitcoin Traders

As you well know, the gaming industry is responsible for the production of lots of video games. They fill up the free time of millions of gamers across the globe. What the industry is known for is taking care of its clients and it does so by keeping an eye out for trends.

Bitcoin is one of the current trends that’s taking on financial markets all over the world. There have been many success stories and the potential for profit from the cryptocurrency has reached many. That’s why an increasing number of people are looking to become Bitcoin traders.

Naturally, they’ll need to know the basics of trading first. These include choosing which assets to buy, which ones to sell, analyzing the market, being aware of the various trading methods, and so on. But even if they know all that, they’ll still need a bit of practice.

That’s where the gaming industry comes in and saves the day. Game developers have made several trading simulators that will provide the perfect environment for you to learn in. This means that you’ll have some apps to choose from when it comes to Bitcoin trading training. So, here are some of them:

Altcoin Fantasy

This is one of the simulation apps that cover Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies. You’ll get virtual points to trade with known as ACF points. Additionally, you’ll get some tools to analyze the market with and some solid competition. In short, you’ll have enough practice to call yourself a beginner trader.

Also, you’ll get some competitions that you can take part in. The skilled traders get rewarded with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Still trading by yourself can be quite risky which is why you can go for a trading platform.

In the sea of platforms you’ll come across bitcoincircuit.biz. It’s a popular alternative to trading by yourself because it does the trading for you. There’s an advanced algorithm that takes care of this but you’ll need an account to get these services. To do so you’ll also need to make a small deposit and go over the many tutorials before you set the platform. A demo lesson will be provided as well. Once you’ve got all that covered and can adjust the settings then you can test out the platform with a live session. Afterward, you can re-set it and increase your trading budget.

Bitcoin Hero

Unlike Altcoin Fantasy, this app supports Bitcoin only. You still get the virtual trading market and the virtual money to trade with. Moreover, you’ll have a set of tools at your disposal that will help you analyze the market. By practicing with this app you’ll be able to learn the basics of trading and become a skilled Bitcoin trader in time.

Also, you’ll be free to make all kinds of mistakes and feel the virtual consequences of those mistakes. Once you’re done with this simulator you’ll have an idea of what Bitcoin trading is all about and you’ll be able to use that knowledge to trade by yourself. In short, you’ll have a solid basis that you can improve with time.

Conclusion

Altcoin Fantasy and Bitcoin Hero are only 2 of the simulator apps that can teach you how to trade Bitcoin. There will be many more simulators as the gaming industry is known for producing arrays of titles. Naturally, learning the basics is just the start as you’ll need to keep track of many things. These include the cryptocurrency’s value, the trends on the market, price history, and much more. All in all, you’ll need to expand your skills and information about Bitcoin to further advance as a trader.