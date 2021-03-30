UPDATE: L.A. County to move into orange tier this week

Los Angeles County’s declining COVID-19 metrics are set to allow the county to move into the less-restrictive, orange tier this week, allowing for more business reopenings.

California Department of Public Health officials released updated metrics Tuesday for the state’s blueprint for reopening, and as L.A. County has met all of the requirements for the orange tier for three straight weeks, it is set to be given the green light to transition into the orange tier.

The county’s seven-day average test positivity rate has dropped to 1.5%, while its seven-day average case rate is 3.8 per 100,000 residents per day, and its adjusted case rate is 3.1 per 100,000, which is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume, according to the state data released Tuesday and based on results from the week ending March 20.

The state’s blueprint requires counties remain in a tier for three weeks before they can advance, meaning that because L.A. County officially entered the red tier on March 12, it cannot advance to orange until Friday at the earliest. It is unclear whether the move would take place Friday or Monday, as it did when the county moved from purple to red.

It is unclear whether the county plans to align its public health order entirely with the state’s guidelines, as local governments and public health departments can implement stricter orders than what California imposes.

Counties with a “moderate” spread of the virus fall under the orange tier, and under this tier, capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted for some businesses, such as retail and shopping centers (though food courts are still expected to operate at reduced capacity).

The orange tier would also allow: