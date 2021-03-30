UPDATE: L.A. County to move into orange tier this week

Los Angeles County’s declining COVID-19 metrics are set to allow the county to move into the less-restrictive, orange tier this week, allowing for more business reopenings.
California Department of Public Health officials released updated metrics Tuesday for the state’s blueprint for reopening, and as L.A. County has met all of the requirements for the orange tier for three straight weeks, it is set to be given the green light to transition into the orange tier.
The county’s seven-day average test positivity rate has dropped to 1.5%, while its seven-day average case rate is 3.8 per 100,000 residents per day, and its adjusted case rate is 3.1 per 100,000, which is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume, according to the state data released Tuesday and based on results from the week ending March 20.
The state’s blueprint requires counties remain in a tier for three weeks before they can advance, meaning that because L.A. County officially entered the red tier on March 12, it cannot advance to orange until Friday at the earliest. It is unclear whether the move would take place Friday or Monday, as it did when the county moved from purple to red.
It is unclear whether the county plans to align its public health order entirely with the state’s guidelines, as local governments and public health departments can implement stricter orders than what California imposes.
Counties with a “moderate” spread of the virus fall under the orange tier, and under this tier, capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted for some businesses, such as retail and shopping centers (though food courts are still expected to operate at reduced capacity).
The orange tier would also allow:
- Restaurants and movie theaters can increase indoor capacity from 25% or 100 people (whichever is fewer) to 50% capacity or 200 people (whichever is fewer).
- Bars are no longer are required to serve food and can resume outdoor operations with modifications.
- Wineries, breweries and distilleries can reopen indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer), while limited hours, time limits are reservations are no longer required.
- Gyms and fitness centers can increase capacity from 10% to 25% and reopen indoor pools.
- Amusement parks can reopen Thursday at 25% capacity, rather than 15%, or 500 people (whichever is fewer), with reservations or advanced tickets required.
- Outdoor live events, such as live performances and sporting events, can increase capacity to 33% from 20%.
- Places of worship, museums, zoos and aquariums can increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50%.
- Family entertainment centers, including bowling alleys, can resume indoor operations for naturally distanced activities at 25% capacity.
- Card rooms and satellite wagering sites can reopen indoors at 25% capacity.
- Offices in nonessential industries can also reopen, though state public health officials said workers should still be encouraged to work remotely.
- Indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged, but allowed, with a maximum of three households.