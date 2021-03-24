Local food delivery service raises $1,000 for Boys & Girls Club of the SCV

When WeGoSCV launched a cause campaign in June to support Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, it wasn’t intended to keep going, but as the pandemic continued, and the club continued critical services, WeGoSCV kept the campaign going. After a year of business not-as-usual, WeGoSCV has raised $1,000 thanks to customers using coupon code “SCVBGC” at checkout when placing online food delivery orders.

“When we launched our first ever online giving campaign for the club we meant for it to be a one-month campaign, but as the orders kept coming and the coupon code kept being used, we decided to keep it going,” said WeGo SCV Owner Rob Gardner. “It’s been great for our customers, who need a safe way to receive meals, to have the opportunity to make an impact in the community. We are proud to be helping the club in its mission to help more young people reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

“We’re almost through the hardest time in recent history, yet, some things have not changed, like how much people in Santa Clarita care about the next generation,” said Matt Nelson, chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Club of SCV. “Thanks to people and companies like WeGoSCV, we’ve never stopped supporting our local children and teens.”

Founded in 1968, the Boys & Girls Club of SCV provides, academic support, a second home, and leadership-building for more than 5,000 local youth. Membership is $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). Learn about the club at www.scvbgc.org.