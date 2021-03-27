Man killed in Acton traffic collision identified

The Canyon Country man killed in an Acton traffic collision Wednesday was identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s on Friday.

Trevor Calhoun, 19, was identified by officials as the sole person killed in the collision that occurred Wednesday night on Sierra Highway, north of Mountain Springs Road, officials reported on Friday.

Emily Dominguez, 19, of Santa Clarita, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing a collision that resulted in the death of Calhoun, her passenger, and the injury to a 59-year-old Palmdale resident in another vehicle.

Dominguez, while driving her 1996 Toyota Corolla southbound on Sierra Highway at approximately 7:40 p.m., is suspected of beginning to drift onto the dirt shoulder of the road and subsequently lost control, investigators said.

“Vehicle (No. 1) traveled across the southbound lane and entered the northbound lane,” said the initial CHP report. “Vehicle (No. 2) collided with the passenger side of vehicle (No. 1). The right front passenger in vehicle (No. 1) sustained fatal injuries.”

Investigators said they suspect alcohol was involved in the collision, but said the crash remains under investigation.

However, only Dominguez was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital by paramedics. The 59-year-old Palmdale resident driving the MR2 had minor injuries and declined transport. Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene.