March lineup of Senior Center events released

In keeping with its outdoor, drive-in themed lineup, the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center announced its March calendar of events, all of which seniors can attend from the safety of their cars.

Car comedy

The laughs are set to keep coming as J.R.’s Comedy Club returns to the Senior Center for another afternoon of comedy in the parking lot, featuring six different comedians performing on the Bella Vida parking lot stage.

The afternoon of comedy is scheduled 3 p.m. Saturday, with ticket prices starting at $10 per car for seniors 60 and older who are registered with the Senior Center or $20 per car for the general public.

Car bingo

Another monthly bingo session is scheduled at the Senior Center this month. Participants can tune in to a radio station or roll down their windows to listen to the caller announce the numbers in the parking lot, with winners expected to receive prizes.

Preregistration is required, with tickets being $5 for five games, and $1 for a dauber. Bingo is scheduled 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Car concert

Join the Senior Center for another afternoon of live music on the outdoor stage at Bella Vida, featuring Blue Breeze Band this month.

Blue Breeze Band is known for playing the best of Motown, as well as R&B, soul, funk, jazz and blues music.

The event is free to attend, but those wishing to do so must register online or by calling the Senior Center. The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 13.

Drive-in movie

Enjoy a movie under the stars and in the comfort of your car at the Senior Center’s drive-in movie night.

This month’s feature is “Field of Dreams,” an American sports supernatural drama film starring Kevin Costner.

Wear your baseball hat to this one and get a Bella Vida hot dog free upon entrance.

The movie is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. March 27 and is free to attend.

Virtual classes

In addition to in-person events, the Senior Center is hosting a number of free virtual classes, ranging from exercise classes, such as zumba, tai chi, yoga or pilates, to drawing and writing classes, as well as lecture series, counseling and support groups.

Light refreshments are provided at all events, while COVID-19 protocols are also strictly enforced, with guests asked to remain in their cars. Pre-registration is required for all events and can be completed either online or via phone.

The Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. For more information, visit myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444, ext. 151.