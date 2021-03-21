Moving truck catches fire, halts all eastbound traffic on Soledad Canyon Road

A moving truck caught fire on Soledad Canyon Road Saturday, resulting in first responders having to extinguish the flames and halt all eastbound traffic for a period of time.

The call of the moving truck being on fire was first reported at 3:53 p.m. near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Prima Way, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At the scene, firefighters had to remove all the contents from the back of the truck, which included chairs, couches and other household items. All the contents within the truck were visibly scorched and the storage area for the vehicle was collapsed and/or burned black.

Thru-traffic was completely stopped on the eastbound side of the road as the first responders worked to clear the scene. Cars began to trickle past the site of the incident shortly before 5 p.m.

Pickett said that paramedics were called to the scene, but no reports of injuries were available as of 4:45 p.m.