Nearly one-third of SCV vaccinated

The vaccination rate in Santa Clarita Valley increased to 31.8%, according to Los Angeles County public health data current through Mar. 22. County data includes people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Since Mar. 12, the vaccination rate in SCV has increased by 8.5%.

A person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose or, in the case of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, two weeks after receiving their single dose.

“As we approach spring break and numerous religious and spiritual holidays, it important to remember that travel and gathering in-person with others increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” county Public Health officials shared in statement Saturday. “While COVID-19 numbers have decreased in L.A. County, transmission remains widespread and is increasing in many other states and countries.”

County Public Health officials have asked county residents to avoid non-essential travel and to stay within 120 miles from their place of residence. For people entering the county, official have mandated a 10-day self-quarantine.

Officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 700

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,217,707

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 23

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,078

Hospitalizations countywide: 676; 25% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 19: 8, with 1,176 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 23, 15 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,070

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 298

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,863

Unincorporated – Acton: 460

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 267

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 47

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 822

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,672 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41

Unincorporated – Newhall: 68

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 128

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1117

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 329

Unincorporated – Valencia: 184