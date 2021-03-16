NSD to discuss online learning option through Fall 2021

After receiving questions and concerns from families, the Newhall School District board of trustees will discuss the possibility of extending the distance-learning option through the fall semester during the Tuesday board meeting.

The NSD board will be voting on whether to approve a survey that will determine how many families will wish to continue with their Online Learning Academy, the school’s distance learning program, through the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

“It is currently estimated that nearly 20% of all students in California will seek an opportunity to continue learning in an online environment next (school) year,” as stated in the meeting’s agenda. “In order for the district to begin planning for a robust program that meets the state’s requirements, we need to better understand the needs within the Newhall School District.”

The agenda states the board will make proper arrangements based on the feedback from surveys and assess the financial impact based on their decision. Students are currently equipped with a school-designated Chromebook and wireless hotspots for internet access. If necessary, these items will be allocated to students whose families wish to extend distance learning through fall.

The board switched to an online learning model last year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of school campuses and in-person learning.

The district began welcoming students back to campus in February after COVID-19 cases declined below the county’s department of Public Health’s threshold for elementary schools to reopen. In order to maintain Public Health protocol, the district implemented an am/pm model where students’ time is split between in-person and distance learning.