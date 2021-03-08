One dead after solo-vehicle collision

California Highway Patrol officers respond to reports of a vehicle over the side in Stevenson Ranch Monday afternoon. March 08, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stevenson Ranch Monday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel. 

One person died after a car fell into a ditch at the intersection of West Poe Parkway and North Mallory Drive in Stevenson Ranch at approximately 2:15 p.m.  Monday. 

First responders first received the call at 2:02 p.m and on scene shortly thereafter. 

“It looks like it was a small SUV that went about 300 to 400 feet off the roadway and through a gate on Poe Parkway,” said Josh Greengard, spokesman for California Highway Patrol. “It didn’t seem like the driver tried to stop.” 

Greengard added there was only one occupant in the vehicle. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by CHP officials. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

Raychel Stewart

Raychel Stewart

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS