One dead after solo-vehicle collision

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stevenson Ranch Monday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

One person died after a car fell into a ditch at the intersection of West Poe Parkway and North Mallory Drive in Stevenson Ranch at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday.

First responders first received the call at 2:02 p.m and on scene shortly thereafter.

“It looks like it was a small SUV that went about 300 to 400 feet off the roadway and through a gate on Poe Parkway,” said Josh Greengard, spokesman for California Highway Patrol. “It didn’t seem like the driver tried to stop.”

Greengard added there was only one occupant in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by CHP officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.