It’s been more than a year since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in Los Angeles County. Now, with restrictions on gatherings being lifted amid declining case numbers, Santa Clarita residents were ready to party on Wednesday, and St. Patrick’s Day offered the perfect opportunity.

Guitarist Jesse Marr sings alongside his band, The Skepdiks, during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Drifters Cocktails in Canyon Country, March 17, 2021. Caleb Lunetta / The Signal

From left, Luc Ayala, Steve Katz, Natalia Winehart and Chyenne Wright celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the return of restaurant dining with an evening out at Schooners Bar in Saugus on Wednesday. March 17, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Drifters bartender Ashley Huff pours a green beer for a customer during the bar’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Caleb Lunetta / The Signal

Randee Borrelli, left, assists fellow Schooners server Hilalah Haddad with an order that includes green beer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday. March 17, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The Skepdiks play their way through a set at Drifters Cocktails in Canyon Country on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Caleb Lunetta / The Signal

Sloan Reisfelt, a bartender at Schooners, pours a green beer as customers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. March 17, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Customers at Schooners order green-colored beer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday evening. March 17, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.