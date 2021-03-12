Pickup truck rollover results in multi-agency response

A pickup truck that rolled over on Bouquet Canyon Road resulted in a multi-agency response on Thursday.

At 3:20 p.m., officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol Newhall Office, and American Medical Response were notified of a solo vehicle crash about 3 miles north of the Texas Canyon Ranger Station, near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and the Sierra Pelona Truck Trail.

Law enforcement responding to a report of an overturned vehicle on Bouquet Canyon Road on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Rick McClure.

Firefighters and paramedics then evaluated the driver, who appeared to have minor injuries, but was not ultimately transported to the hospital.

The Newhall CHP office is investigating the crash.