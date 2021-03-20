Procession held in honor of deputy who died at Henry Mayo

A procession of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire Department personnel escorted the body of Deputy Michael Churney from Henry Mayo Newhall hospital to an undisclosed location Saturday following the announcement of his death Wednesday.

The Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station deputy died from an undisclosed, yet sudden illness at the hospital earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Information Bureau declined to give further information at the request of Churney’s family.

Churney worked in the motor unit at Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. Photo courtesy of LASD.

Churney served in the Sheriff’s Department since 1996, and was described in a media release from LASD as a “beloved husband and father to a vibrant 5-year-old son.”

“He could always be relied upon on at our station and also assisted other stations with their motor operations,” the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station press release announcing his death said. “He was a regular presence at our station and could always be counted on for good conversation and laughs.”

Churney’s fellow LASD deputies salute him one last time as his body is transported from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Saturday. Photo by Austin Dave.

After first starting his career in law enforcement at the Lost Hills station, Churney went on to work at Men’s Central Jail and Court Services West, before once again returning to Lost Hills in 2008.

For the past 13 years, Churney worked in the motor unit and spent his free time riding motorcycles and vacationing with his friends and family.

“Mike, you will be dearly missed. We will never forget your dedication to your family, our department, and the residents of Los Angeles County,” read the statement. “Rest in peace sir, we will take it from here.”

On Saturday, his body was transported from the hospital located on McBean Parkway, exiting Henry Mayo’s campus under a large American flag hung from the ladder of a Fire Department engine. Saluting or standing at attention were his fellow first responders and/or community members.