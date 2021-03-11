Realtor arrested in Florida on warrant for Nevada sexual assault allegation

A prominent local Realtor was arrested this week in Florida, after he was accused of two counts of sexual assault alleged to have occurred Aug. 29 in Las Vegas.

Mike Bjorkman, 48, of Placerita Canyon, was placed in custody with respect to a fugitive warrant filed out of Clark County, Nevada, according to Bryan Lopez, a judicial assistant for Judge Teresa Pooler, who presided over a hearing Tuesday for Bjorkman.

That hearing set a March 24 date to consider Bjorkman’s extradition, Lopez said.

Las Vegas court records indicate a criminal complaint was filed March 1 for two felony charges, alleging a violation of Nevada penal code 200.366.2b with respect to sexual assault. According to the code, if a defendant is found guilty of the charge, punishment would be as follows: “If no substantial bodily harm to the victim results, by imprisonment in the state prison for life with the possibility of parole, with eligibility for parole beginning when a minimum of 10 years has been served.”

The date of the allegation listed on court documents, which did not cite any specifics with respect to the charges, was Aug. 29.

“Mr. Bjorkman denies the allegations and intends on defending himself in court,” said David Zeltner Chesnoff, who’s representing Bjorkman. “We are commencing our own investigation.”

A request for information regarding the fugitive affidavit for Bjorkman was denied by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, citing the documents are part of an ongoing criminal investigation. A call seeking comment from the LVMPD was not immediately returned.

Miami-Dade County records available online indicate Bjorkman remained in custody as of Wednesday.

Chesnoff requested a hearing for March 16, at which time he plans to seek relief from the Las Vegas warrant that was issued, he said Wednesday, which would allow Bjorkman to return to Las Vegas and defend himself against the charges. Chesnoff is a Las Vegas criminal defense attorney who has represented numerous high-profile clients, including entertainers and athletes.

Bjorkman runs Team Bjorkman Real Estate in Santa Clarita, as well as being a supporter of numerous local nonprofit organizations.