Realtor accused of sexual assault released from Florida custody

A Placerita Canyon man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Florida due to an allegation from Nevada was released from custody in lieu of posting $100,000 bail, according to court records available online Wednesday.

Mike Bjorkman, 48, was released from a Miami-Dade County facility after the Realtor’s attorney, David Chesnoff, made an appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday and guaranteed Bjorkman would appear for a March 30 hearing, according to court records.

Mike Bjorkman

Records also indicated a $100,000 bond was promised and that Chesnoff had custody of Bjorkman’s passport as part of the terms for his release.

Officials with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office have refused to release any information regarding the nature of the incident and the allegations, as have Las Vegas Metro Police Department officials.

Chesnoff declined to comment when reached Wednesday. He previously stated he was leading a separate investigation into the allegations.

The criminal complaint notes that Bjorkman has been accused of two counts of sexual assault with respect to an alleged Aug. 29 incident.