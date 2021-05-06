Hearing continued 1 week for Realtor accused of sexual assault

A well-known local Realtor accused of sexual assault in Nevada had his hearing Thursday delayed one week.

Mike Bjorkman, 48, of Placerita Canyon, is due back in a Las Vegas courtroom again Thursday, at which time “the court will be informed of the status of the case,” according to David Chesnoff, an attorney for Bjorkman.

“People should not rush to judgment,” Chesnoff said Thursday, adding, with respect to the two counts and a pending L.A. County investigation that stemmed from the Nevada accusation, that “our client maintains his absolute innocence.”

Bjorkman was arrested in March after returning from a trip, as the result of a police warrant filed for his arrest in Las Vegas. A woman accused Bjorkman of sexual assault during a weekend-long real estate conference there in August 2020.

The arrest warrant in that allegation prompted the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit to open a separate investigation, according to Lt. John Adams, who wrote via email on Wednesday that the case was “still active with no ETA to take it to the (district attorney).”