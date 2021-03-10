Santa Clarita Master Chorale offers spring concert online

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is proud to announce its spring 2021 concert, “Comforting Classics.” In this full-length digital event, the chorale will feature archive moments from Mozart’s “Regina Caeli,” John Rutter’s “Requiem,” “Requiem for the Living” by Dan Forrest and highlights from Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony.”

Some newly recorded selections and an interview with composer Dan Forrest will also be featured. To view the program, visit SCMasterChorale.org on Sunday, March 14 at 4 p.m.

“We have titled our concert ‘Comforting Classics’ because that is exactly what we will present,” said Petker. “Some of the most enjoyable moments during this past year have come from finding new ways to keep our chorale family connected. Music has a fabulous way of bringing a sense of peace and togetherness. Helping our community stay positive is more important than ever.”

The chorale also announced a 2021 fundraising campaign. The goal is to raise $10,000 to help the Chorale continue its mission of bringing fine choral music to the community. Visit SCMasterChorale.org for donation information.