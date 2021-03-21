Santa Clarita sees 22 new cases in the last 24 hours

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
In addition to the latest guidelines, Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:  

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 521 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,213,734 

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 56 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,777 

Hospitalizations countywide: 827; 27% of whom are in the ICU. 

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 19: 8, with 1,176 discharged since the onset of the pandemic. 

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 22, 18 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita. 

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,891 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of March 19): 282 

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows: 

City of Santa Clarita: 19,729 

Unincorporated – Acton: 458 

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 261 

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 47 

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 813 

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,661 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable) 

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41 

Unincorporated – Newhall: 67 

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1 

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15 

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17 

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132 

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39 

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,099 

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 326 

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185 

Signal Staff

