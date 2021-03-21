Santa Clarita sees 22 new cases in the last 24 hours

In addition to the latest guidelines, Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 521
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,213,734
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 56
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,777
Hospitalizations countywide: 827; 27% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 19: 8, with 1,176 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 22, 18 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,891
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of March 19): 282
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 19,729
Unincorporated – Acton: 458
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 261
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 47
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 813
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,661 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41
Unincorporated – Newhall: 67
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17
Unincorporated – Saugus: 132
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,099
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 326
Unincorporated – Valencia: 185