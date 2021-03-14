Santa Clarita sees 48 new cases in the last 24 hours

Photo courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
In addition to the latest guidelines, Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:  

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 793 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,209,632 

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 42 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,446 

Hospitalizations countywide: 979 ;29% of whom are in the ICU. 

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 10: 6, with 1,171 discharged since the onset of the pandemic. 

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 48, 21 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita. 

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,716 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of March 12): 279 

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows: 

City of Santa Clarita: 19,598 

Unincorporated – Acton: 456 

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 259 

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 45 

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 806 

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,640 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable) 

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40 

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66 

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1 

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15 

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17 

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132 

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39 

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,092 

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 325 

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185 

Caleb Lunetta

