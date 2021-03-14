Santa Clarita sees 48 new cases in the last 24 hours

In addition to the latest guidelines, Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 793

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,209,632

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 42

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,446

Hospitalizations countywide: 979 ;29% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 10: 6, with 1,171 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 48, 21 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,716

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of March 12): 279

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,598

Unincorporated – Acton: 456

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 259

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 45

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 806

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,640 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,092

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 325

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185