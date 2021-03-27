Santa Clarita Valley Fact Book 2021

Santa Clarita is a safe, beautiful place to live … and it has so much to offer. Whatever you are looking for, you will find it here from top-notch medical services to state-of-the-art activity and sports centers to the fine arts. There are numerous places here where you can explore a variety of fine and casual dining, and entertainment without having to go over the hill. There are the award-winning schools, and colleges and universities. All located within our Santa Clarita Valley.

We’ve tried to capture a little bit of everything in our 2021 Fact Book to serve as a reminder to long-time residents of what is available and as a resource to help new residents discover the valley.

When I returned here a couple of years ago, I knew I was home. If you’ve lived here for years, you know what I mean. If you’ve only just joined this wonderful community, you will soon discover what this valley is about.