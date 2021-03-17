SCV Water asks for public input on water plan

The public is invited to join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency on Monday to learn about and provide input on the Urban Water Management Plan update.

This is the third and final virtual public workshop on the UWMP, which is one of the required plans the agency must complete as part of its long-term resource planning to ensure that adequate water supplies are available to meet existing and future needs.

Participants are expected to learn about how this updated plan assesses long-term water reliability through buildout in 2050, as well as learn about the area’s seismic risk and the mitigation plan to ensure continued water supplies after disruptive and catastrophic events.

The workshop is set to offer the public a final opportunity to ask questions and provide input before the draft UWMP is made available for public review and comment.

The Urban Water Management Plan update workshop is scheduled 6:30-8 p.m. Monday. The public can learn more about the UWMP and provide suggestions or submit questions atyourSCVwater/uwmp.