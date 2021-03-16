St. Clare’s Church adapts to continue annual fish fry tradition

By Danielle Gallegos

For The Signal

Every year, thousands gather for fish, french fries and fellowship at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country for what’s become an annual tradition during Lent.

However, due to COVID-19, the 43rd annual Friday fish fry had a little different feel this year.

Volunteer Monica Broderick takes orders during the drive-thru at St. Clare’s 2021 annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Instead of a line wrapping around the parish, on Friday, people continued the Lenten lineup that’s available for two more weeks via the church’s drive-thru service.

Les Gullery is handed his soft drinks and fish dinners during the drive-thru at St. Clare’s 2021 annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The first week, the church sold approximately 860 plates. The second week was approximately 1,150,” said Sue Peak, the event coordinator. “It’s a pretty big community event.”

Volunteer Schlehner grabs pre-bagged fish fry meals to be handed out to cars in line at St. Clare’s 2021 Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal

The congregation is asking people to wear masks and stay in their vehicles in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, according to organizers. Friday’s attendees were just happy to be able to support the church and gather, even if they were all socially distanced.

“(The fish fry event) means a lot because I was born and raised Catholic,” said parishioner Loretta Knapp, “and (I’m here) just to support the church and people, and help as much as I can during times of COVID.”

Sixteen-year-old volunteers from left, Elias Castro, Natalie Salguero and Agatha Felix bring hot fish fry dinners to the drive-thru line of St. Clare’s 2021 annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal

This year, the set menu was available via phone or online, with drive-thru pickup. The package served included three pieces of beer-battered Alaskan cod, french fries, cole slaw, a dinner roll, tartar sauce, ketchup and malt vinegar, and a choice of soda or water.

The first week was a challenge as they were not expecting such a large response, but Peak said it was a learning experience, and the volunteers found a way to guide cars through the drive-thru.

Volunteer Sean Sordetto hands hot fish fry dinners to cars in line at St. Clare’s 2021 annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 031221. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It’s been a learning experience because, that first week, we had 800 cars. It needed to be modified,” said Peak. “That second week, it ran smoothly because we decided to offer a package of food.”

“The first week we were backed up on the street. We rerouted it through and, overall, it’s gone very smooth,” said Scott Fryer, a volunteer who helped with traffic. “It’s 20 minutes from the time you get here to the time you leave.”