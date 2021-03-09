SUSD to discuss construction of new library, flex room at school sites

The Saugus Union School District is set to discuss contracts for two new construction projects taking place at two school sites during the district’s regular meeting of the governing board March 9.

SUSD could see two new construction projects beginning in 2022: one being a new flex classroom at Cedarcreek Elementary and the other being a new building to house six classrooms and a library at Skyblue Mesa Elementary.

“The classroom is expected to be used as a science lab, among other uses,” SUSD superintendent Colleen Hawkins said. “That’s why it’s called a flex room, because it doesn’t have just one specific purpose.”

At Skyblue, the additions are expected to upgrade the reading resources for students, according to officials

“Skyblue Mesa never had a permanent library,” said Nick Heinlein, assistant superintendent of business services at SUSD. “There’s a portable building that acted as a library on that site and it’s a great short-term solution, but we ultimately needed a permanent place for a library.”

Funds for the library and classroom building will be allocated from Mello-Roos Community Facilities Districts, which is a portion of homeowner’s property taxes set aside for school infrastructure, and will total $7.4 million.

Nine companies submitted bids to the district with the lowest bid coming from The Nazerian Group. The district is recommending the board’s approval of the bid Tuesday. Once approved, construct is scheduled to begin Sept. 29, 2022 and is expected to be completed Nov. 11, 2022.

The new 1,900-square-foot flex classroom at Cedarcreek Elementary will be modified from the existing building by SGH Architects.

The funds for the flex classroom will be paid from Measure EE and will amount to $210,600. The project is tentatively set to begin September 2022 with no completion date set yet.

A proposal of the building was received by district officials, according to the meeting’s budget, and will be a part of the board’s discussion.

The Saugus Union School District board meeting will be held virtually March 9 at 6 p.m. and can be viewed via Zoom https://bit.ly/2OcJIHe with the Zoom ID 839 6641 5481.