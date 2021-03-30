Three arrested on suspicion of robbery in Newhall

Two men and one teenager were arrested on suspicion of robbing a man after assaulting him in Newhall earlier this month.

On March 10, deputies received a call around midnight that a group of suspects had physically assaulted a man near Arch Street and Fourth Street.

The suspects, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, then stole the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.

“Detectives with the COBRA team contacted the victim and were able to gain positive identification for two male adults and one juvenile responsible for the assault during a photographic line-up,” wrote Arriaga in an email Monday. “Detectives arrested the named suspects without incident for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.”

The men arrested, a 19-year-old and 18-year-old from Newhall, were both held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Further information about the teenager involved was not given as he was a juvenile at the time of the incident.