Two arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Stevenson Ranch

A man and woman were arrested Monday on suspicion of child abuse in a Stevenson Ranch home.

At approximately 1 p.m., deputies were called to the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch for a report of a family disturbance.

“During investigation, they (deputies) learned while the suspects were involved in a verbal argument, they put (the safety of) their two children, ages 4 years old and 10 months old, at risk by means that had potential to produce great bodily injury,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A male adult, 54 years old, and female adult, 23 years old, were detained pending investigation.”

Deputies then reportedly searched the suspects’ vehicle, and allegedly recovered a stolen firearm.

“The female adult was ultimately arrested for felony cruelty to children with possibility to produce great bodily injury,” said Arriaga. “The male adult was arrested for cruelty to children with possibility to produce great bodily injury and possession of a stolen/loaded firearm.”

The Department of Child and Family Services was contacted as a result of the incident. The children were not injured, Arriaga said.