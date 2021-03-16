Two-vehicle collision leaves two people trapped, transported to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday on Lost Canyon Road, just south of Via Princessa in Canyon Country.

Two people involved with the collision were left trapped in vehicles, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“There were two cars involved and two people were trapped in different cars,” Peters said. “Additional ambulances and paramedics were called to respond to the scene.”

The nature and extent of the injuries were not immediately known, Peters said.

The call of a two-vehicle collision was received by the Fire Department shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, with responders on the scene shortly after, according to Peters.