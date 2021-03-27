Valencia Christian Center releases music video for Easter

Valencia Christian Center has released a song and music video ahead of its “Easter Outside” Celebration.

In 2020, big plans for VCC’s 2021 church anniversary and Easter service were uncertain, but throughout this time of change and uncertainty, Theresa Jones, the church’s minister of music, had a melody deep in the back of her mind that was forming into a bigger message for the community and nation.

She sat down at her piano, and piece by piece, the message for the lyrics became very clear.

“I wanted to write a song about how in life there will always be uncertainty, but God has always been, and will always be there,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “I wanted it to be a reminder that we are never alone.”

She quickly made calls to her pastor and the choir and received an overwhelming positive response.

As with other places of worship, VCC needed to be as resilient and strategic as ever. The pandemic caused the church to rethink how they could stay connected with everyone who needed hope and encouragement.

However, VCC did not miss a beat and made creative decisions by livestreaming their services from wherever they could: their home location in Santa Clarita’s Bella Vida Senior Center, as well as the Burbank sound stages at CenterStaging known for hosting Hollywood’s A-list acts.

“We love our community and knew this was the time more than ever to stay connected,” Senior Pastor Swanzi Saunders added in the statement. “Music is medicine. The song ‘Always There’ is the perfect balm that expresses what we are feeling. When Theresa came to me about this song and music video concept, there was no question that I would be 100% behind supporting her vision.”

The music video for “Always There” was filmed and recorded at The Den Studios in Downtown L.A. with the praise and worship team, Swanzi and church leaders.

The “Easter Outside” Sunday Celebration Service is scheduled 10 a.m. April 4 at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, with services also livestreamed at valenciachristiancenter.org/live and Facebook live.

The music video, “Always There,” can be viewed at youtu.be/f9-Px7Yeeto. For more information on Valencia Christian Center, visit valenciachristiancenter.org or call 661-296-4822.