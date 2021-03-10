VFW Post 6885 Auxiliary hosts Easter basket and food drive

VFW Post 6885 Auxiliary is hosting an Easter basket and food drive to help veteran families and community families who have fallen on hard times. The outreach continues on the weekends of March 13-14 and 20-21, collecting Easter baskets, Easter egg fillers and non-perishable food at VFW Post 6885.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. For more than 100 years, the VFW Auxiliary has been fulfilling its original objectives by supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving veterans, service members and their families, and spreading patriotism nationwide. Members have volunteered millions of hours, donated millions of dollars and honored hundreds of thousands of veterans.

Donations will be distributed through the Santa Clarita Valley to the following organizations: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, Single Mothers Outreach and veteran families and community families that have fallen on hard times.

VFW Post 6885 is located at 16208 Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.