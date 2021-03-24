Zoom artist demo April 19: Alex Schaefer, watercolor

Santa Clarita Artists Association SCAA will spotlight contemporary artist Alex Schaefer in a Zoom watercolor demo on April 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Schaefer can often be found with his supplies, easel and a canvas on the sidewalks of Los Angeles, painting streetscapes en plein-air, capturing the light and the movement with an outgoing style.

“6th & Broadway,” watercolor by Alex Schaefer. Courtesy photo

Born in Los Angeles, he lives/works in the downtown historic core and is an active fixture in its contemporary art scene. After graduating from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, he spent 10 years as an artist in the video game industry, then moved on to teach foundation painting, drawing and composition at the Art Center for the next 12 years.

“Eastern Nocturne,” watercolor by Alex Schaefer. Courtesy photo

Schaefer’s works are wide-ranging from traditional en plein-air landscapes, cityscapes and street scenes to figurative nudes, portraits, abstracts and imagination paintings. In 2011, Schaefer gained international recognition for a series of paintings of banks on fire in protest of financial crimes. His main influences are the painterly “old masters,” the early French impressionists and the San Francisco Bay Area figurative and abstract artists of the 1950s and the London School.

“Sperry Sunset,” watercolor by Alex Schaefer. Courtesy photo

Find the Zoom link from the Santa Clarita Artists Association at: www.santaclaritaartists.org.