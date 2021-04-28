Authorities seek help in finding Santa Clarita man reported missing

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old Oscar Camas of Canyon Country.

Camas was last seen Wednesday in the early-morning hours at his residence in 27000 block of Solamint Road.

An LASD news release described Camas as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall Hispanic man who weighs approximately160 pounds. He also has long black curly hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right thigh.

Camas was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt and black sweatpants, and he’s said to suffer from depression, according to a missing persons report.

“His family has not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and are asking for the public’s help,” according to the Sheriff’s Department news release regarding Camas.

Anyone with information about this incident can call to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department missing persons unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222- TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile app on Google play or the Apple Play store by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.