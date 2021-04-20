Bella Vida to host free COVID-19 vaccination event

The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone 18 and older May 1. 

Those eligible to receive vaccinations are local residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, including: 

  • Residents of long-term care facilities, such as a skilled nursing facility. 
  • Persons 18 years and older. 
  • Anyone with an underlying health condition or disability that increases their risk of severe COVID-19. 
  • Individuals employed in: health care, emergency services, education and child care, food and agriculture; janitorial, custodial and maintenance services, or transportation and logistics. 

Appointments are required to receive a vaccination and can be made online at www.vaccine.fulgentgenetics.com. Registrants will be asked to provide a phone number or email address during the booking process. Consider asking a family member or friend to help book the appointment, if needed. 

The COVID-19 vaccination event is scheduled 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Senior Center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Attendees are asked to bring a photo ID and their appointment confirmation number. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

