Bella Vida to host free COVID-19 vaccination event

The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone 18 and older May 1.

Those eligible to receive vaccinations are local residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, including:

Residents of long-term care facilities, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Persons 18 years and older.

Anyone with an underlying health condition or disability that increases their risk of severe COVID-19.

Individuals employed in: health care, emergency services, education and child care, food and agriculture; janitorial, custodial and maintenance services, or transportation and logistics.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccination and can be made online at www.vaccine.fulgentgenetics.com. Registrants will be asked to provide a phone number or email address during the booking process. Consider asking a family member or friend to help book the appointment, if needed.

The COVID-19 vaccination event is scheduled 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Senior Center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Attendees are asked to bring a photo ID and their appointment confirmation number.