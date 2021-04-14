Car reportedly stolen from Placerita Canyon Nature Center parking lot

Deputies are searching for a vehicle reportedly stolen out of the Placerita Canyon Nature Center parking lot early Wednesday afternoon.

The call was first reported at approximately 12:20 p.m. on the 19100 block of Placerita Canyon Road.

“We’re still looking for the individual,” said Sgt. Curt Messerschmidt of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “(The car) was last seen heading southbound on (Highway) 14, away from Agua Dulce.”

The suspect had reportedly taken the Jeep Grand Cherokee from the parking lot and fled the scene, being spotted at various places throughout the Santa Clarita Valley before being seen on the highway.

The victim who owns the vehicle was not harmed during the reported incident.