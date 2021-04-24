Castaic Middle School recognized for academic excellence

Castaic Middle School was recognized as a 2021 “school to watch” by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform for the sixth consecutive time since 2006.

The “school to watch” recognition comes to schools that use forward thinking and achieve academic success in four categories, which include academic excellence, excellence in developmentally responsiveness, excellence in social equity and excellence in structure for success.

“We are so proud of Castaic Middle School to be recognized for the sixth time by the California League of Schools as a School to Watch,” said Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle. “This is a direct reflection on the academic focus of our amazing staff and administrative team. They have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to creatively problem solve and enhance the academic programs.”

The recognition comes from the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform, the California League of Schools, California Middle Grades Alliance and the California Department of Education.

In addition to the recognition, Castaic Middle School will take part in selecting future “school to watch” nominees while providing mentorship, advising and guidance to other middle school staff in order to improve academic performance.

Since the recognition is awarded every three years, Castaic Middle School has received the honor consecutively since 2006.