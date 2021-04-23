City releases schedule for 2021 Concerts in the Park

Concerts in the Park are coming back: The city of Santa Clarita published Thursday the schedule for this summer’s Concerts in the Park series at Central Park.

The 2021 Saturday concert series starts at 7 p.m. July 3, with The PettyBreakers, a tribute to Tom Petty. Thereafter, concerts are scheduled for every Saturday night at 7 p.m. through Aug. 21.

The city canceled the concert series last summer due to the pandemic.

“We are tracking the ever-changing regulations and will adapt as necessary,” said Carrie Lujan, the city’s public information officer, when asked about COVID-19 safety measures at the concerts.

The concert series will feature tributes to David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones and other fan favorites, according to a city statement.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The full list of dates and performers:

July 3 — The PettyBreakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty

July 10 — Hollywood U2: A Tribute to U2

July 17 — AbbaFab: A Tribute to ABBA

July 24 — Space Oddity: A Tribute to David Bowie

July 31 — The Rising: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen

Aug. 7 — The WHO Invasion: A Tribute to the WHO

Aug. 14 — The Lao Tizer Band: Latin Jazz

Aug. 21 — Mick Adams and the Stones: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones