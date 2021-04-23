City releases schedule for 2021 Concerts in the Park

Thousands attend the Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Concerts in the Park are coming back: The city of Santa Clarita published Thursday the schedule for this summer’s Concerts in the Park series at Central Park. 

The 2021 Saturday concert series starts at 7 p.m. July 3, with The PettyBreakers, a tribute to Tom Petty. Thereafter, concerts are scheduled for every Saturday night at 7 p.m. through Aug. 21. 

The city canceled the concert series last summer due to the pandemic. 

“We are tracking the ever-changing regulations and will adapt as necessary,” said Carrie Lujan, the city’s public information officer, when asked about COVID-19 safety measures at the concerts. 

The concert series will feature tributes to David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones and other fan favorites, according to a city statement. 

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.  

The full list of dates and performers: 

July 3 — The PettyBreakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty 

July 10 — Hollywood U2: A Tribute to U2 

July 17 — AbbaFab: A Tribute to ABBA 

July 24 — Space Oddity: A Tribute to David Bowie 

July 31 — The Rising: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen 

Aug. 7 — The WHO Invasion: A Tribute to the WHO 

Aug. 14 — The Lao Tizer Band: Latin Jazz 

Aug. 21 — Mick Adams and the Stones: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones 

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS