City’s vaccination rate closing in on 50%

Intensive Care Unit nurse Kathy Brady looks on as Pharmacist, Courtney Mattley, left, draws the first dose of Pfizer BioNTech, Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to Brady at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia on Thursday, 121720. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Just under 49% of Santa Clarita residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Los Angeles County Public Health data through April 18. 

When including surrounding communities, 46.5% of Santa Clarita Valley residents have received at least one dose. 

In Los Angeles County, 48% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 

County officials will host a public town hall Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. to share the latest public health information. The public can find more information at tinyurl.com/DPHVaccineTownHall.   

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday: 

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 443 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,231,163 

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 16 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,775 

Hospitalizations countywide: 453; 23% of which are in the ICU.   

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.      

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 16, 10 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita. 

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,571  

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 23: 299      

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 18: 48.6%      

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 18: 46.5%     

For more information on the county’s vaccination efforts, visit VaccinateLACounty.com. 

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian

Kev Kurdoghlian joined The Signal in 2021 and covers politics and government in the Santa Clarita Valley. He's worked in community journalism, local government and public relations. Kev studied public administration at USC and political science at UCLA. Have a story tip? Message him at [email protected] or on Twitter @kevkurdog.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS