City’s vaccination rate closing in on 50%

Just under 49% of Santa Clarita residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Los Angeles County Public Health data through April 18.
When including surrounding communities, 46.5% of Santa Clarita Valley residents have received at least one dose.
In Los Angeles County, 48% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
County officials will host a public town hall Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. to share the latest public health information. The public can find more information at tinyurl.com/DPHVaccineTownHall.
Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 443
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,231,163
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 16
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,775
Hospitalizations countywide: 453; 23% of which are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 16, 10 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,571
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 23: 299
Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 18: 48.6%
Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 18: 46.5%
For more information on the county’s vaccination efforts, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.