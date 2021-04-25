City’s vaccination rate closing in on 50%

Just under 49% of Santa Clarita residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Los Angeles County Public Health data through April 18.

When including surrounding communities, 46.5% of Santa Clarita Valley residents have received at least one dose.

In Los Angeles County, 48% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

County officials will host a public town hall Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. to share the latest public health information. The public can find more information at tinyurl.com/DPHVaccineTownHall.

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 443

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,231,163

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 16

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,775

Hospitalizations countywide: 453; 23% of which are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 16, 10 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,571

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 23: 299

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 18: 48.6%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 18: 46.5%

For more information on the county’s vaccination efforts, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.