COC ranked among top 25 community colleges for Hispanics

College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.

The magazine rankings for the Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics were based from the National Center for Education Statistics Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System data for community colleges with the highest number of Hispanic students enrolled.

According to the data, the college had a Hispanic population of 15,703 students, totaling 45% of the total student enrollment, which was 35,018 in spring 2019.

Current numbers through the end of the 2019-20 school year show the college’s current Hispanic population closer to 47%.

“We are so proud to have been recognized once again for having a student body that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve,” said COC Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook. “In line with our college’s Call to Action to ensure campus-wide diversity, equity and inclusion, we are committed to eliminating the barriers that often prevent students from reaching their goals and providing them with the tools and resources they need to ultimately succeed.”

Many Hispanic students attending COC have benefited from the college’s innovative programs, such as the Canyons Promise program, which gives incoming students the tools and resources they need to transition smoothly into college life.

Of the 1,751 students the program has served since its launch in 2017, 57% are Hispanic.

The program, originally known as First-Year Promise, provides increased opportunities for new full-time college students to achieve their educational goals by waiving tuition and fees during their first year of study.

Students who maintain the program’s requirements may have their Canyons Promise benefits extended to their second year of study.

Accepted students enroll in a one-year sequence of courses with priority registration, preceded by a week-long summer boot camp to learn skills needed to be a successful college student.

Canyons Promise courses are offered with the benefits of free open educational resources to use as textbooks, peer mentors, and other learning community elements. To ensure students remain on track, ongoing counseling and student support is also offered.

Additionally, Canyons Promise students receive a parking pass or city bus pass.

The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine’s annual ranking is based on total student enrollment, the percentage of Hispanic students in attendance, two-year schools awarding the most associate degrees to Hispanic students, and the percentage of associate degrees to Hispanic students by two-year schools.