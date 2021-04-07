Community | Education in brief

Local students named to Oregon State honor roll

Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for fall term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University, including multiple students from the Santa Clarita Valley.

A total of 8,378 students earned a B-plus (3.5) average or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Local students on the honor roll included:

Castaic: Hannah A. D’Addario, freshman, psychology; TIffanie A. Murcia, junior, bioengineering.

Newhall: Samantha A. Giaimo, senior, psychology.

Santa Clarita: Claire L. Williams, senior, environmental sciences.

Saugus: Isabella L. Ellwein, senior, anthropology.

Valencia: Celeste A. Anderle, freshman, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Danielle K. Bricker, junior, zoology; Lacey C. Donahue, sophomore, biochemistry and molecular biology.

Oregon State is one of only two universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant. Its more than 31,000 students come from across the globe, and Oregon State receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined.

Leah Seawright graduates from Weber State University

Leah Seawright, of Canyon Country, graduated and has earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. The historic class of 2020 includes more than 2,198 students who applied for December’s graduation.

“I have been working on my education since 1993. It is a huge accomplishment.” said Seawright.

Degrees awarded in fall 2020 included 91 master’s, 964 bachelor’s, 1,030 associate’s, and 113 certificates, including graduate certificates.

During fall semester, 30% of Weber State classes had some on-campus component — 11% of those completely face to face — while another 11% offered individualized instruction, including clinical lab supervision. The remainder of courses were taught using virtual and online methods.