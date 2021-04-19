COVID-19: County reports less than 350 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 337

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,229,311

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 18

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,641

Hospitalizations countywide: 470

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 7, all of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,512

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 18: 297

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 4: 39%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 4: 37.2%