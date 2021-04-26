COVID-19: More than 400 cases reported

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 408

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,231,532

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 5

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,773

Hospitalizations countywide: 444; 23% of which are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 16, 9 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,587

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 23: 299

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 18: 48.6%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 18: 46.5%