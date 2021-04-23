Deputies arrest man on suspicion of possessing large amounts of heroin and fentanyl

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Juvenile Intervention, or J-Team, on Thursday arrested a number of suspects, including one they say had a large amount of heroin and fentanyl on him, during an operation.

In a statement released on their social media, officials expressed their belief that the drugs found on the man were to be sold.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were unable to comment further Thursday to confirm the location of the suspects’ arrests, nor their identifying information or what charges were suspected for the man alleged to have been in possession of the “large amount of heroin and fentanyl.”

“The smallest amount of fentanyl can cause a fatal overdose, and is often laced onto other drugs without the user’s knowledge,” the social media post said. “Thank you J-Team deputies for helping keep our community safe.”