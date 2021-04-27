Deputies detain multiple squatters in Agua Dulce

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a number of people at an Agua Dulce home being investigated for alleged squatters on the premises Tuesday.

Law enforcement received and arrived at the home on the 13100 block of Reservoir Avenue, a neighborhood off the 13000 block of Sierra Highway.

“There was a call about squatters up there, and we’re detaining several people in a vacant house,” said Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, adding there could be a large deputy presence in the area as it’s unknown how many people were suspected of living on the property without permission.

As of 1:04 p.m., officials from the SCV Sheriff’s Station did not yet have a specific number of arrests, or any other potential charges could be levied, as the incident was ongoing.

No injuries were reported as a result of the call.