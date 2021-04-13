Deputies respond to reports of burglary in progress

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to reports of a burglary in progress at a residence in Canyon Country on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained two possible burglary suspects Tuesday after reports of a burglary in progress, according to sheriff’s officials.

The incident was reported at a residence near the intersection of Walnut Springs Avenue and Ranier Street in Canyon Country around 11:30 a.m., according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Initial reports indicated that somebody was possibly breaking into a home, Royal said.

Deputies arriving on the scene reported they’d detained two people as possible suspects, pending further investigation, Royal added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

