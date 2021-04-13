Deputies respond to reports of burglary in progress

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained two possible burglary suspects Tuesday after reports of a burglary in progress, according to sheriff’s officials.

The incident was reported at a residence near the intersection of Walnut Springs Avenue and Ranier Street in Canyon Country around 11:30 a.m., according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a burglary in progress at a residence in Canyon Country on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

Initial reports indicated that somebody was possibly breaking into a home, Royal said.

Deputies arriving on the scene reported they’d detained two people as possible suspects, pending further investigation, Royal added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

