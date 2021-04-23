Fatal crash investigation continues; D.A. awaits findings

The investigation into a fatal Acton crash that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man from Canyon Country remains active, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Emily Dominguez, 19, of Santa Clarita, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol and causing a collision March 24 that resulted in the death of Trevor Calhoun and an injury to a 59-year-old Palmdale resident.

“That investigation is still ongoing, nothing will be filed with the D.A. until it is complete,” Officer Monique Mischeaux, a spokeswoman for the Antelope Valley CHP Office, said Wednesday. “Fatal traffic collisions can take a while to go through the review process before they are approved and ready to be submitted to the D.A. for charges.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records indicate Dominguez was arrested March 24, and is scheduled to appear in court April 28. However, officials said that if Dominguez’s court date does occur before the investigation is officially filed, then the appearance would be a prelim appearance.

Sheriff’s Department records show Dominguez was held in lieu of $100,000 bail and released on bond the day after her initial arrest.

The initial report filed by investigators at the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Office alleged that Dominguez’s 1996 Toyota Corolla was driving southbound on Sierra Highway at approximately 7:40 p.m. Just before Mountain Springs Road, the car driven by Dominguez, also known as Vehicle No. 1 by investigators, is alleged to have traveled across the southbound lane and entered the northbound lane, where the fatal collision occurred.

Investigators said they suspect alcohol was involved in the collision, but said the crash remains under investigation.

However, only Dominguez was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital by paramedics. The 59-year-old Palmdale resident and sole passenger in Vehicle No. 2 had minor injuries and declined transport. Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene.