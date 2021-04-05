Firefighters battle brush fire in Angeles National Forest

A brush fire broke out near Rowher Flats Sunday afternoon, prompting a response from firefighters.
Angeles National Forest personnel responded to reports of the blaze around 5:30 p.m., just north of the Texas Canyon Fire Station on Bouquet Canyon Road, according to spokesman John Clearwater.
While the fire had grow to 4 acres by 6:30 p.m., firefighters on the scene reported it had a slow rate of spread, Clearwater said.
Dubbed the Rowher Fire, this is the second fire reported to be burning in the ANF Sunday, with firefighting elements being diverted from the 20-acre blaze near Mt. Baldy, Clearwater added.
The ANF incident commander reported that forward progress had been stopped by 6:40 p.m., per officials.