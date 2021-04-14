Free drive-thru hazardous waste/e-waste roundup event set for Saturday

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes county residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free household hazardous/e-waste roundup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drive-thru event, which is co-sponsored by the county of Los Angeles, will take place in the south parking lot at College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety precautions to keep staff and participants safe will be enforced. All attendees should wear a face covering and remain in their vehicles with the windows closed. Event staff will only remove waste from a vehicle’s trunk or pickup bed. Residents who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home and self-quarantine.

Hazardous household and electronic waste (e-waste) includes items such as antifreeze, paint, paint thinner, turpentine, motor oil, oil filters, brake fluid, cleaners with acid or lye, pool chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, household batteries or car batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, CRT’s, televisions and other miscellaneous electronics such as cellphones, printers and stereos. The roundup will also accept needles or sharps (in a sharps container or a sturdy box labeled “sharps”) and unwanted or expired prescriptions.

Waste items should be packed in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled container, in the trunk of the participant’s vehicle. Participants should be prepared to leave any containers or boxes at the collection site and must remain in their vehicle while trained staff removes the hazardous waste from the vehicle’s trunk.

Items not eligible for disposal include ammunition, radioactive materials, explosives, controlled substances and biohazardous waste, waste from business and “white goods” including refrigerators, water heaters and other similar domestic appliances.

Reservations are not needed to participate. A transportation limit of 125 pounds or 15 gallons per vehicle is enforced. For more information visit lacsd.org or call (888) CLEAN LA.