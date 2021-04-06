Garcia tours Six Flags amid reopening

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, toured Six Flags Magic Mountain, one of the area’s largest private employers, on Monday as it reopens to the general public.

The park was closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, and theme park officials agreed its reopening was long awaited.

“I think the biggest feedback we’ve gotten from guests is ‘Thank you,’” park President Don McCoy said. “It’s such an uplifting experience, and people are so thankful to get out.”

Garcia was first escorted through the park’s entrance, where he was shown how guests now enter the park.

Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, tours the newly reopened Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park Monday. April 05, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Everything we’ve done is designed to be a constant free flow, there’s really no reason to stop,” McCoy said of the entrance process, “and that’s really thanks to the new technology.”

Guests are given temperature screenings and even security checks in a contactless manner with the use of the new equipment.

“The pandemic gave us an opportunity to pull back and use technology to rethink some of these experiences, and we found some of them are actually very positive,” McCoy added.

Around the park, guests will notice clean teams, sanitizing highly touched surfaces, as well as additional security to enforce distancing and masking protocols, and designated dining areas.

Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, tours the newly reopened Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park Monday. April 05, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“People in Los Angeles are relatively compliant with the rules … so by and large, people are respectful,” McCoy said.

David Zellner, director of in-park service, then explained the park’s new mobile food ordering, which allows guests to order food without having to wait in line, through the Six Flags app.

As Garcia walked through the park, he expressed optimism in the park’s reopening.

Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, tours the newly reopened Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park Monday. April 05, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“I think it’s long overdue, but I think we’re all just grateful that it is reopening,” Garcia said, adding that he’s impressed with the safety measures in place. “So, everyone should feel secure and comfortable enjoying the rides and not risking infection. That’s great to see.”

With the park set to be limited to 25% capacity while L.A. County remains in the orange tier, Garcia said it’s a great time to visit local attractions such as this without crowds.

“We’ll get back to normal here as soon as possible, but our little crown jewel in our backyard is finally open and we get to enjoy it again,” he said.