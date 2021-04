A half-acre brush fire broke out in Agua Dulce on Monday, resulting in an immediate response from firefighters.

The call was first reported shortly after noon near the intersection of Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.

The fire had originally been called in as a quarter acre in size before growing to a half-acre. Fire Department Spokesman Sean Ferguson said the fire could be handled by the first alarm response.

No structures or injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.